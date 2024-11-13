FM Sitharaman's 'Gautam Gambhir' Comparison On Her Lack of Aggressive Public Responses

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman referenced current Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir when talking about a lack of aggression when making statements in public. Sitharaman said that Gambhir, who is well-known for his aggression, is also advised to tone things down at times and that is advice that will be applied to her too. "Look at Gautam Gambhir, he's been told why he's always confrontative. He's good cricketer, he's gone there to get some order. But even there we tell him no no, you&nbsp;