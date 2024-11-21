Indian Women’s Hockey Team Beats China To Win Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team was crowned Champions of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium today, after a 1-0 victory over China in the Final. The game saw both teams trade blows in the first half but India upped the intensity in the second half and a goal from Deepika (31’) ensured India defend their Asian Champions Trophy title. Hockey India declared a reward of ₹3 Lakh each for all players and ₹1.5 Lakh each for all support staff following the Indian Women’s Hockey Team's triumphant victory in the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024.&nbsp;