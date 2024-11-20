India Make Big Changes To Their Squad Ahead Of The Border Gavaskar Trophy Series Opener

Team India are all set to take on Australia in the five-match Test series that begins on November 22, 2024. The first match of the IND vs AUS Test series will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth. India are the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they are eyeing a fifth consecutive series victory against the hosts. India emerged victorious in their last two visits to Australia and they are trying to emulate their heroics from 2018 and 2020. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy this time around also holds an added degree of significance. After India's 3-0 drubbing against New Zealand, their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship finals rely a lot on the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India will have to defeat Australia by a margin of 4-0 if they wish to play the WTC finals. The Indian team will miss the services of their regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the series opener.