Major Embarrassment For Pakistan As ICC Cancels Champions Trophy 2025 Key Event

The Pakistan Cricket Board has received another major setback ahead of hosting their first major ICC event in 29 years - The ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. Amidst uncertainty over whether India will travel to Pakistan or not to participate in the Champions Trophy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has once again embarrassed Pakistan by cancelling the event. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is tentatively scheduled to start from February 19th, 2025 with the final slated for Match 19th. Pakistan will enter into the tournament as the host nation and the defending champions but the tournament could be in jeopardy. Ahead of hosting the Champions Trophy, the PCB received another setback after it was reported that ICC has cancelled a key event leading up the Champions Trophy. The event in question was supposed to kickstart the 100-day countdown till the first game of the Champions Trophy.&nbsp;