Champions Trophy 2025: India ODI Squad TBA Today; Rohit Sharma To Lead, Shami to Return. Team India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series and the Champions Trophy 2025 squad will be announced today. Despite scoring 752 runs in seven innings, Karun Nair may not get picked for India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad. While most believe it is unfair not to pick the 33-year-old despite their mind-boggling form, the reason is reportedly that the management does not want to take a step back and hence he won't make the squad.