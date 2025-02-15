Bumrah's ABSENCE Will Not Have Major Impact on India's Chances at CT 25? BCCI Secy SHOCKING Claim

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best fast bowler of the generation. He has an unique skill of winning matches. Over the years, Bumrah has been an asset for India, he has changed games on it's course and won matches single-handedly and hence his absence from the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 is being looked at as a massive setback for the Indian team ahead of the marquee event. With Bumrah set to miss the mega event, Team India will not be the side they would have been with him. Ahead of the Indian team's departure for Dubai today, the Board of Control of Cricket in India Secretary has made a sensational claim. As per Devajit Saikia, Bumrah's absence will not affect India's chances at the Champions Trophy.