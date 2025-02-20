Ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Game, PAK Suffer Injury Blow to Star Batter

Fakhar Zaman has reportedly been ruled out of the rest of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after suffering an oblique injury in the tournament opener against New Zealand. The injury occurred just two deliveries into the match while Zaman was fielding, forcing him to leave the field. He later returned during the latter stages of the first innings but was unable to open the batting due to his extended time off the field. When he eventually came in at No. 4, he struggled with running between the wickets.

