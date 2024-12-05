D Gukesh And Ding Liren Play Out 5th Consecutive Draw in World Chess Championship 2024

Indian chess prodigy D. Gukesh and China's defending champion Ding Liren played their fifth consecutive draw in the eighth game of the World Chess Championship, maintaining their deadlock. The tightly contested match ended after 51 moves, leaving both players tied at 4 points each. With six draws in the 14-round series so far, the championship remains wide open, as the contenders need 7.5 points to secure the title. The ongoing rivalry highlights the intense competition and strategic brilliance displayed by both grandmasters.