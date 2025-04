IPL 2025: Former Team India wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is set to make a comeback as the captain of Chennai Super Kings, confirmed by head coach Stephen Fleming. With Ruturaj Gaikwad sidelined for the rest of IPL 2025 due to an elbow fracture, Dhoni will step in to take over the leadership role. He will lead the team in their next clash against the Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders.