VIDEO: Will IPL Owners Take Over ECB's Hundred League Too? ECB Chairman's BIG Reveal

The ECB has committed to preventing an "IPL takeover" of English cricket, following the arrival of substantial American interest as the latest deadline in the Hundred's sales process passed. Prospective investors were given until Monday to submit bids in the second round, with each host county or club now set to select their two preferred partners for a joint venture. It is believed that as many as eight of the ten IPL franchises are involved in the process, either through their owners or co-owners, having held extensive discussions with counties over the past two months.