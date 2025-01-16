VIDEO: For Second Straight Day, Gautam Gambhir REFUSES to Speak Up on India's Alleged Dressing Room Rifts

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has declined to comment on the ongoing speculation regarding alleged dressing room rifts within the Indian team. Despite repeated attempts by Republic Sport Fit, who visited Gambhir's residence for the second consecutive day to address the issue, the coach refrained from offering any statements. The rumors of unrest have been a constant undercurrent during Gambhir's tenure as head coach, raising questions about team dynamics. However, Gambhir has chosen to remain tight-lipped, leaving the matter unresolved amidst growing media attention.