Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi NOT Among Google's Most searced Athletes in 2024: VIDEO

In a surprising turn of events, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo all failed to secure a spot in the top 10 most searched athletes on Google for 2024. Instead, Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Shashank Singh made it to the list, with Shashank Singh standing out after making a significant impact in the IPL 2024. The list was dominated by global sporting figures, with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif topping the charts. Other notable names included boxing legend Mike Tyson, football prodigy Lamine Yamal, gymnastics star Simone Biles, and influencer Jake Paul. The absence of some of the world’s biggest sports icons in the top 10 raised eyebrows, with the search trends reflecting the growing influence of emerging athletes across various sports.