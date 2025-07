Just hours before his defeat to Gukesh in the sixth round of the Grand Chess Tour, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen had cast doubt on the teenager’s abilities in shorter time control formats.

Carlsen remarked that Gukesh hadn’t shown much promise in such tournaments, adding, “I’ll treat him as one of the weaker players in the event.” However, the young Indian grandmaster proved him wrong by seizing the sole lead in the standings with 10 points, forcing Magnus to eat his words.