Indian Men’s Hockey Vice-Captain Hardik Singh Reveals Secret Behind Success

India clinched the Men’s Asia Cup hockey title in Rajgir with a commanding 4-1 win over defending champions Korea, sealing their spot in next year’s World Cup. Early goals from Sukhjeet Singh and Dilpreet Singh put India ahead, with Dilpreet scoring again and Amit Rohidas adding the final strike. Unlike their earlier 2-2 Super 4s draw, this time India dominated from the very first minute. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Vice-Captain Hardik Singh shared the behind-the-scenes story of the team’s triumph, what drives their performance, and how Indian hockey is striving to be the best in the world.