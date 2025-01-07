sb.scorecardresearch
Published Jan 7, 2025

VIDEO: Pakistan to Lose ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Hosting Rights? New Video Shows Stadiums Still Not Ready

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is on the horizon, but Pakistan’s hosting rights hang in the balance amid mounting concerns. A recently surfaced video highlights glaring delays, with stadiums far from ready to meet international standards, casting serious doubt on the country's ability to host the high-profile event. The road to the tournament has been fraught with controversy, most notably India's decision to participate only if its matches are held outside Pakistan, further complicating the situation. With time running out, the fate of the Champions Trophy 2025 remains uncertain.

