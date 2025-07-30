Indian Cricketers to Boycott Pakistan Clash in World Championship of Legends

In a major twist at the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, Indian cricketers have decided to boycott the high-stakes semi-final against Pakistan, mirroring their earlier group-stage withdrawal. The move has sparked debates among fans and sponsors, with legends like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh reiterating India’s decision to place national interest above cricketing rivalry. The controversy escalated after key sponsor EaseMyTrip withdrew support, stating that “terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand.” With diplomatic tensions rising, uncertainty surrounds the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash, making it one of the most talked-about issues in the tournament.