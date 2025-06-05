Why Indian Sports Face Hurdles in Gaining Olympic Recognition?

Despite its worldwide fanbase, prestigious tournaments, and star players like Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, and Praggnanandhaa, chess still finds itself excluded from the Olympic Games. This video delves into the core reasons behind the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) consistent rejection of chess from ongoing debates about its physicality and anti-doping measures to political hurdles and concerns over global representation.

We also examine how recent milestones, including Gukesh’s landmark victory over Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025 and India’s growing influence in the sport, are fuelling renewed efforts to push for Olympic inclusion. While chess continues to flourish globally, its absence from the Olympics sparks broader questions about the evolving identity of the Games.

Featuring compelling visuals and solid facts, this video investigates whether chess has a place in the Olympics and what steps are needed to make that a reality. Whether you're a chess enthusiast, a fan of Gukesh or Carlsen, or simply intrigued by the politics of sport, this video is a must-watch.