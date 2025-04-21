sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 21, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST

IPL 2025: Can Delhi Capitals Defeat Lucknow Super Giants Again to Strengthen Playoff Chances?

IPL 2025 will feature a high-stakes north Indian clash as Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals in a key match on Tuesday, April 22. The two teams have already met once this season, with Delhi edging out Lucknow in a closely contested thriller. All attention will be on KL Rahul, who is set to face his former team, Lucknow, for the first time in the IPL. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, the former Delhi skipper who now plays for Lucknow, will be eager to deliver a standout performance against his old side.

