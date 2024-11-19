Mohammad Kaif Warns Punjab Kings About Ricky Ponting Ahead Of IPL 2025

There's excitement over the appointment of ‘Punter’ among the Punjab Kings faithful, but former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif who was Ricky Ponting's assistant at Delhi Capitals for two seasons has thrown caution to the kings and suggested that the World Cup Winning captain might be past his best. Ricky Ponting arrives into the coaching role at Punjab Kings with a startling reputation, having led his former franchise Delhi Capitals to IPL 2020 final. But according to Mohammad Kaif, given the squad Delhi Capitals had, Ponting should have won a title in his seven seasons in charge of the franchise.&nbsp;