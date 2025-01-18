sb.scorecardresearch
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to Miss Next Ranji Trophy Game Due to CONCERNING Reason

Mid much speculations doing the rounds, the latest report almost confirms that both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are set to miss their next Ranji games. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, both the cricketers are carrying niggles and they have reportedly informed that to the BCCI medical staff. While Kohli has picked up a neck sprain which will keep his out for Delhi's game against Saurashtra, Rahul has reportedly injured his elbow and will miss Punjab's clash versus Karnataka. On the other hand, after head coach Gautam Gambhir stressed on the importance of domestic cricket - players like Rishabh Pant (Delhi), Shubman Gill (Punjab) and Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra) have confirmed their availability. Even Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been spotted training together.

