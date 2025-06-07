Leander Paes Emotional On ‘Legends’ With Arnab As He Recalls Train Stopping For Him

India’s greatest tennis champion and Olympic icon, Leander Paes, is featured in the premiere of Legends with Arnab Goswami. A fearless patriot, Paes transformed global tennis and proudly represented India on the biggest stages.

Paes fondly remembers a special train journey that marked the start of his legendary career. He shares how, while in Australia, he received a telegram calling him to join the Indian Davis Cup team led by Mr. Naresh Kumar. The tennis legend becomes emotional as he recalls the first time he saw his mentor, the renowned Indian player Naresh Kumar.