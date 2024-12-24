VIDEO: Manu Bhaker to Get Khel Ratna Award as Sports Ministry Makes Stunning U-turn

The exclusion of Manu Bhaker from the 30-athlete shortlist for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards has sparked a major controversy. Manu, who was the most successful athlete for India at the Paris Olympics this year, winning two bronze medals in shooting, was reportedly overlooked despite submitting her application on time. Caught off guard by the controversy, the sports ministry is reportedly preparing to exercise its powers and consider nominating Manu Bhaker for the country's highest sporting honor.