Published Aug 28, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST
'We Lost To A Better Team': Mourinho’s Big Admission After Fenerbahçe’s UCL Playoff Defeat

Jose Mourinho, famously known as 'the Special One', has maintained an impressive record against Portuguese side Benfica during his managerial career with Porto, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United, and Tottenham. Now managing Fenerbahçe in Turkey, the UCL-winning coach highlighted his unbeaten streak. But in a surprising twist, Benfica claimed a narrow 1-0 win through Kerem Aktürkoğlu’s strike. Following the game, Mourinho admitted his side’s shortcomings despite heavy transfer investments.

