VIDEO: Double Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra Gets Married, Pictures From Ceremony Go Viral

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist, has tied the knot, marking a new chapter in his personal life. On Sunday, Neeraj shared the joyous news with his fans and followers on Instagram, expressing his happiness and love through a heartfelt note. The post, filled with gratitude, resonated deeply with his supporters, who have followed his incredible journey on and off the track.

The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family, making the occasion even more special and personal. As one of India's most celebrated athletes, Neeraj’s union has captured the attention of fans across the nation, who have celebrated his success both in sports and now in his personal life. The announcement has filled his followers with immense joy and well-wishes for the newlyweds.