Neeraj Chopra has announced that Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem has been invited to take part in the inaugural NC Classic 2025. The event, named after Neeraj himself, is set to showcase top javelin talent from around the world. Neeraj also shared that he extended a personal invitation to Arshad, who is not only a fellow athlete but also a close friend. The two last faced off at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Nadeem clinched gold with a record-breaking throw, while Neeraj secured the silver medal.