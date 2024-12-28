'Pushpa' Fan Nitish Kumar Reddy Lights up MCG With Maiden Test Century

India has a new batting hero after 21-year-old Nitish Kumar Reddy showed the poise of a veteran to score his maiden century, leading his team’s comeback against Australia on day three of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. At stumps on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India still trailed Australia by 116 runs on the first innings, but it could have been much worse. Reddy, playing in just his fourth test and batting at No. 8, rescued India from a shaky 221-7, sharing a 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar.

