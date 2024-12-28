VIDEO: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Father Goes Viral For Heartfelt & Passionate Celebrations After Son Scores Ton

Nitish Reddy shone brightly at the MCG, smashing his maiden Test century during the Boxing Day Test against Australia. However, it was his father’s emotional reaction that truly captured hearts. Seated in the stands, his father was seen fervently praying as Nitish approached the nervous 90s.The moment Nitish reached his milestone with a stylish lofted on-drive, the crowd erupted, and the cameras captured his father’s jubilant celebration. His ecstatic cheers and proud smile became an unforgettable highlight of the day, showcasing the raw emotions behind every cricketer's journey.

