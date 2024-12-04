IND vs AUS: No Fans To Be Allowed at Nets Sessions As Indian Team Objects to Open Net Sessions

India's practice sessions during their tour of Australia will no longer be open to fans, following a complaint from the team management to the Australian Cricket Board. While the practice session in Adelaide had initially allowed fans, the team expressed dissatisfaction after a group of spectators attempted to heckle the players, urging them to hit a six or a four.Local media quoted a Cricket Australia spokesperson, who confirmed that future practice sessions will be held behind closed doors to avoid any distractions for the players.