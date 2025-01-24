VIDEO: Novak Djokovic's Wait for Elusive 25th Grand Slam Continues After Australian Open Ends With Injury

Novak Djokovic’s quest for an 11th Australian Open title and a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam victory came to a sudden halt on Friday. The Serbian tennis legend was forced to withdraw from his semifinal clash against Alexander Zverev after sustaining a torn muscle in his left leg.

The match, which lasted just one set, was a grueling battle. Djokovic dropped the set 6-4, which stretched for an intense 1 hour and 20 minutes. It featured 19 rallies of nine strokes or more, showcasing the high level of play despite Djokovic’s evident physical struggle.

Djokovic’s abrupt exit leaves fans disappointed but also highlights his incredible resilience, battling through injuries to perform at the highest level. This unfortunate development raises questions about his recovery timeline and his future tournaments. Fans around the globe now hope for a swift recovery for the tennis icon.