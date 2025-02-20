Pakistan EMBARRASSED by New Zealand in Opening ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistani cricket team did not have a great night at the National Stadium in Karachi as they fell to New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After losing by 60 runs on Wednesday, the hosts have been struggling ever since. Some believed that they were too anxious in front of their home crowd, while the majority said that the intent was lacking. In any case, Pakistan is currently fighting for its existence and advancement. Does Pakistan still have a chance to get to the semi-finals? Only two teams will advance to the following round, for those who are unaware.