Pakistan Hockey Team to Participate in Asia Cup 2025 in India

Pakistan’s men’s hockey team is scheduled to visit Rajgir, Bihar, India, to participate in the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup, taking place from August 27 to September 7. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and recent security concerns after the Pahalgam attack, Hockey India has stated that all arrangements will be made in accordance with government guidelines. As the host city, Rajgir gains automatic qualification. The Asia Cup serves both as the continental championship and a qualifier for the 2026 FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.