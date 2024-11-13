PCB Demands Written Explanation From BCCI After ICC Confirmed India's Refusal To Travel

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly demanded a written explanation from BCCI after the ICC Confirmed that India does not intend to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. The ICC asked PCB to host the Champions Trophy in a hybrid format but the PCB is insistent on hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan and rejected alternate venues like UAE. Given these developments, there's major doubt over the future of Champions Trophy which is slated to start from February 19, 2025.&nbsp;