'He Was Right!': Radhika Yadav's Father Gains Support Across Instagram Videos

In Gurugram, the shocking murder of 25-year-old state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav by her father, Deepak Yadav, on July 10, 2025, has ignited widespread public outrage and intense discussions. Radhika, who managed a tennis academy after an injury ended her career, was reportedly shot five times—four bullets hitting her, including three in the back and one in the shoulder—while she was preparing breakfast at their home in Sushant Lok, Sector 57.

Deepak later admitted to the crime, claiming he was driven by humiliation due to villagers in Wazirabad accusing him of depending financially on his daughter, with the tennis academy being a major source of tension. Gurugram Police consider the case “open and shut,” supported by forensic evidence, a recovered licensed revolver, and Deepak’s own confession. Authorities have dismissed ongoing support for Deepak on Instagram and other social media as irrelevant to the legal investigation.