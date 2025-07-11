State-Level Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Fatally Shot by Her Father at Their Home in Gurugram

A disturbing incident has surfaced from Gurugram, where the father of 25-year-old state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav has been arrested for her murder. Police reports indicate she was found dead with strangulation marks, and the investigation suggests a grim motive tied to ongoing family tensions and perceived dishonor. The case has deeply shaken the local sports fraternity, with widespread calls for severe action against the accused. Radhika, a former rising tennis star, had competed in several national-level tournaments representing her state.