Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Due to Toe Fracture | India’s Test Series Hopes Dim in Manchester

Team India suffered a major setback in the 2025 Test series against England as star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was ruled out with a fractured toe. The injury happened on Day 1 of the Manchester Test when Pant, batting on 37, inside-edged a Chris Woakes yorker onto his right foot. Unable to continue, he was taken off the field in pain. With the series at 2-1 in England’s favor, his absence threatens India's comeback hopes. Dhruv Jurel has stepped in as keeper but cannot bat, leaving India short-handed. Ishan Kishan is expected to return for the Oval Test, while Sai Sudharsan’s resilient half-century offered a brief spark.