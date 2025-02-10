VIDEO: Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram Post Goes Viral After Rohit Sharma's Record-Breaking Century vs England

Rohit Sharma finally ended his run drought with an excellent century against England in the 2nd ODI in Cuttack on Sunday. Riding on his 32nd Ton, the ' Men In Blue' sealed the ODI series 2-0 which will be a massive boost for the hosts ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit had gone a long run of lean patch and pressure was mounting on the Indian captain. But the 37-year-old rose to the occasion and looked in complete control of the proceedings. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh took the opportunity to share an adorable post on Instagram heaping praise on his husband. She captioned, ‘This one hit straight here (heart emoji).’