VIDEO: Did The Alleged Rohit-Gambhir Dressing Room Feud Lead to India's Loss in Australia?

Rohit Sharma might have dropped himself for the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Sydney, but India's humbling loss in the match as well as the resulting 3-1 series loss has put the spotlight right back on the Indian captain. Rumours of a dressing room fallout with head coach Gautam Gambhir dominated the build-up to the last Test of the series, and it only intensified when it was confirmed that Rohit would miss the fifth Test. Yet while the power struggle played out both in the public domain and behind closed doors, what suffered the most were results.