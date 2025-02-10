VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Sends Out Hard Hitting Message To His Critics Asking Him To Retire

Rohit Sharma can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The Indian Test and ODI captain scored a stellar hundred in Cuttack and helped his team seal the IND vs ENG ODI series 2-0. Rohit Sharma getting his form back is a great news for the Indian Team, especially because the Champions Trophy is just around the corner. Many experts and fans had predicted the fact that Rohit Sharma's red ball woes won't continue in ODI cricket and this turned out to be true.