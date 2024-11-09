IND v SA: Sanju Samson Smashes Back-to-back Records in First T20I Against South Africa

Sanju Samson enjoyed a record-breaking evening during India's first T20I of the series against South Africa, scoring a century and breaching two records in the process. Sanju opened for India after Aiden Markram invited the visitors to bat first, and during his 50-ball stay at the crease, he scored 107 runs with the help of seven fours and 10 sixes. Samson’s 107-run knock on Friday at Kingsmead helped him become the first Indian cricketer in history to score back-to-back 100s in T20Is and this was also the quickest century by an Indian against South Africa