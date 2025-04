BCCI: As the new World Test Championship cycle begins this June, the BCCI has released the central contracts for the senior men's cricket team. A total of 34 players have been awarded contracts for the upcoming season, with the most notable development being the return of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer to the list. Following the conclusion of the ongoing IPL, Team India will head to England for a five-match Test series, which kicks off on June 20, 2025.