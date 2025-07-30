Sreevats Goswami: Indian Cricketers Should Not Play Asia Cup Against Pakistan

After the India Champions team withdrew from the semi-final clash against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends 2025, calls are increasing for the Indian national cricket team to take a similar stand and boycott playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Former cricketer Sreevats Goswami has openly supported the idea, saying India should not play against Pakistan. With rising public sentiment, all eyes are now on the BCCI to see whether it will go ahead with the scheduled match or decide to skip it.