Published Jul 11, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST

Tennis Star Radhika Yadav's Father’s Shocking Confession Reveals Patriarchal Ego as the Motive

In a heartbreaking and shocking case that has rattled Gurugram, a father fatally shot his 25-year-old daughter, state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav, at their residence in Sushant Lok Phase 2 on Tuesday morning.

As per the FIR and Deepak Yadav’s confession to the Gurugram Police, he was troubled by social ridicule related to his daughter's tennis academy.

During questioning, Deepak revealed that he was deeply angered by comments from residents of their native village, Wazirabad. “People used to say I was living off my daughter’s earnings, that she ran a tennis academy and I contributed nothing,” he reportedly told police.

