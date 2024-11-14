Tilak Varma’s Maiden Century Cements His Place at Number 3 for India in T20Is

Tilak Varma, the 22-year-old Indian batter, has sent the internet into a frenzy with his maiden T20I century against South Africa in Centurion. Tilak Varma's impressive knock of 104 off 56 balls, which included 8 fours and 7 sixes, helped India post a massive total of 219/6 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma reached his century in just 51 balls, making him the second-youngest Indian player to achieve this feat in T20Is. He is also the youngest player in the world to score a T20I century against a top-10 team.&nbsp;