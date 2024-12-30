VIDEO: Travis Head's OBSCENE Celebration After Rishabh Pant's Wicket During Boxing Day Test Raise Eyebrows

Australia cricketer Travis Head made headlines on the final day of the Boxing Day Test after picking the wicket of Rishabh Pant . The incident transpired after Head dismissed Pant against the run of play on Monday at the MCG. Pant perished for 34, but it is what happened after that was eyebrow raising. Head made a gesture with his finger after picking up the wicket and while everyone reckoned it was obscene - it actually was not. We now come to know that Head had done something similar after he picked up four for 10 against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in a span of 17 balls. After that effort, he had taken to social space and posted a picture where he dips in finger in cold water.