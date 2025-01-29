sb.scorecardresearch
Jan 29, 2025

VIDEO: Varun Chakravarthy Notches Unique Record in 3rd T20I of India vs England Series

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy achieved a remarkable feat during the third T20I between India and England. With his impressive figures of 5-24, Varun became the first player to take 10 wickets in an IND-ENG T20I series. This record-breaking performance highlights his exceptional skill and consistency in the shortest format. Since his comeback, Varun has been in phenomenal form, taking 27 wickets in 10 T20Is, with a commendable economy rate of 7.40. His rise as a key player in India's bowling lineup has been impressive, and his recent performances further solidify his growing reputation in international cricket.

