VIDEO: Vinod Kambli Sings 'We Are The Champions' While Hospitalised After Recent Health Scare

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has been hospitalized again, this time at Akruti Hospital in Thane, where he is undergoing treatment for a serious medical condition.\The 52-year-old former Mumbai cricketer has been diagnosed with blood clots in his brain, as confirmed by the medical team attending to him. Despite the gravity of his condition, Kambli has displayed remarkable resilience and was seen in good spirits during his treatment. This latest health scare has sparked concern among fans and the cricketing fraternity, with many extending their prayers and support for his speedy recovery.