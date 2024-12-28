VIDEO: Virat Kohli Called 'Clown' by Australian Media In Reminiscence Of Monkeygate

Virat Kohli found himself at the center of a heated exchange with debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at Melbourne. The altercation drew sharp criticism from the Australian media, with one outlet branding the former Indian skipper a "clown" in a biting critique of his on-field behavior. This incident adds to a long history of the Australian media targeting Indian players, a recurring theme in high-stakes clashes between the two cricketing powerhouses. Kohli, known for his passionate approach to the game, has often been a polarizing figure in such narratives. As tensions rise in the fiercely contested series, the incident highlights the relentless scrutiny Indian cricketers face in the Australian cricketing landscape—a tradition unlikely to fade anytime soon.