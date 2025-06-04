How Virat Kohli Won IPL 2025 with RCB: What Made Them Champions?

In a landmark moment for the 2025 Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their first-ever IPL title by narrowly defeating Punjab Kings by six runs at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. This victory ended an 18-year wait for the championship, marking a historic achievement for the franchise.

Virat Kohli played a crucial role with a calm and steady 43 runs off 35 balls, helping RCB reach a competitive total of 190/9. His efforts were supported by Krunal Pandya’s outstanding bowling performance, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Off the field, Kohli’s spiritual journey was key to his renewed form. After a tough Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25, Kohli, with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, visited spiritual leader Shri Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. Maharaj’s teachings, which framed cricket as a form of ‘sadhana’ or meditative practice, gave Kohli fresh focus and inner peace.

Anushka’s constant support and shared spiritual beliefs helped Kohli maintain balance amidst the pressures of professional sport. Their shared visits to spiritual centers reflect their dedication to personal growth and resilience.

RCB’s win is not just about skill on the field but also highlights the power of mental clarity and spiritual strength. As celebrations erupted, chants of “Ee Sala Cup Namde” echoed, symbolizing a long-held dream fulfilled through determination and inner harmony.