VIDEO: Boxing Day Controversy at MSG: Virat Kohli-Sam Kontas Mid-Pitch Shoulder Bump Under Lens

Senior India cricketer Virat Kohli got into a heated argument with debutant Sam Konstas just to ruffle him up and break his rhythm. The question is, all said and done - will this act of Kohli cost him and the team dearly? While time will answer that, Kohli is already facing massive flak on social space for his act towards a young cricketer. Konstas was looking aggressive and was playing his shots confidently to put India under pressure and hence Kohli felt it was time to divert the young Australian opener's attention. It may not have worked as Konstas kept getting boundaries at will till he lasted. Konstas hit a brilliant 60 off 65 balls before he fell prey to Ravindra Jadeja.