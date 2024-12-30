VIDEO: Yashasvi Jaiswal Involved in DRS Controversy Given Out Despite Lack of Snicko Evidence

A huge controversy has erupted on the fifth day of the fourth test of the Border Gavaskar series as Yashasvi Jaiswal was given out in a controversial manner by the third umpire. Jaiswal, who was batting on 84, faced a Pat Cummins delivery that the batter tried to pull. Jaiswal was given not out following which the decision was appealed by the Aussies. During the review, the Snicko technology did not show a spike as the ball passed Jaiswal, despite this the Indian batter was given out by the third umpire leaving many in disbelief.